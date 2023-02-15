The Master & Apprentice, The Lucky Hotel, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, $150 per person at theluckyhotel.com.au. Three chefs - Matt Smith from The Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley, Joey Ingram from Margan Restaurant and The Lucky Hotel's Steve Scott - all spent their formative years working under Matt Kemp of Sydney's Banc, Balzac and Charing Cross fame and have many a story and dish from that time of their lives to share. To top it off, Kemp joins them in the kitchen.

