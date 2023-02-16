MELODY Pool isn't the first person to feel like their life is flashing by at lightning speed as they're riddled with inertia.
It's a universal feeling. It's one revealed in a sneaking sense of dread, especially as we age and the years seemingly float by at an ever-increasing speed.
But Pool has a rare talent for articulating that genuine human emotion that others cannot.
It's partly the reason why her albums The Hurting Scene (2013) and Deep Dark Savage Heart (2016) were so acclaimed as she explored heartbreak and depression.
But while the Hunter Valley singer-songwriter's innate ability to express emotion made her an revered creative, mental health issues have plagued her progress.
In the seven years since Deep Dark Savage Heart was released by Mushroom's Bloodlines, Pool has quit music for mental health reasons, made a quiet return, and aborted four to five albums.
Finally Pool returns on the meditative six-track EP Lost In Time. Self-produced with her partner Christopher Dale, Lost In Time strips back Pool's songwriting to its emotional core.
While her previous albums rarely offered a shield for Pool's true emotions, here they're nakedly exposed.
The tracks feature minimal instrumentation. The opener Stop Starting Tomorrow features only field sounds and an ominous drone as Pool sings to herself, "Stop starting tomorrow/ It's only adding to your sorrow."
Yeah, Alright, Thanks sounds almost epic in comparison with its touches of slide guitar and the highlight track Teetering sees Pool's vocal unshackled and you can virtually hear the exhaustion of depression in her voice.
Vocally Pool's best moment is Boat, an ambient Celtic-style folk song about a haunted love and the title track provides a summation of her struggle to bring the EP to completion.
Lost In Time lacks a radio-friendly single like The Hurting Scene or Love, She Loves Me and you suspect if Bloodlines were involved they'd push for more instrumentation and hooks.
But Pool isn't interested in that. She wants to be real, and Lost In Time is frighteningly so.
