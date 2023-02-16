Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Come From Away at the Civic Theatre dazzles audience in every way

By Michael Byrne
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come From Away at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

How do you choose the right words to describe last night's Civic Theatre performance of Come From Away?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.