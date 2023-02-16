So what was it like to see Come From Away? It was exactly that feeling, the dizzying sense of forgetting where we were by being reminded of who we are. It was vitalising. Enlivening. Those are the words. It was a boot-stomping, fish-kissing, smack-on-the-thigh kind of wake up call from the slumbers of ordinary theatre. It switched from a frivolous hoe-down into a searing ballad, sung by the first American female to ever captain a jumbo. It was an unsentimental musical. That in its itself is a bit of a miracle. Even more than a bonobo giving birth on a frigid rock might be.