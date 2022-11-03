More than 3500 tickets have sold in the first week of sales to Newcastle's first Broadway show in 30 years.
Tickets to Come From Away at Civic Theatre went on sale on October 20, ahead of its staging from February 18 to March 5 next year.
The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical shares the real-life story of the 7000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada in the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that sprang into action to welcome the 'come from aways' into their lives.
It has been performed on Broadway, London's West End, North America, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the early sales had "exceeded expectations".
"A successful pre-sale period and consistently strong bookings since... indicate a real desire among audiences to watch an international production of this calibre at the iconic Civic Theatre," the spokesperson said.
Initial ticket data has shown 28 per cent of bookings are from first-time customers.
Some of the ticket holders are willing to travel to see the musical, with sales from people as far as Armidale, Narrabri and Coffs Harbour.
The Newcastle performances will follow a season in Sydney which kicks off on Saturday, however a "high number" of tickets sales for the Civic Theatre shows have still come from the Central Coast and Sydney.
Civic Theatre has also received group booking enquiries from a number of schools for the show next year.
It comes after the recent Van Gogh Alive experience sold 84,000 tickets during its four and a half week tour in Newcastle.
The production runs for 100 minutes and is recommended for ages 10 plus. For more information and tickets, visit civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
