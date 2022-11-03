Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Come From Away at Civic Theatre Newcastle attracts strong interest

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 4 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come From Away is on at Civic Theatre in February and March. Picture supplied by Newtheatrics

More than 3500 tickets have sold in the first week of sales to Newcastle's first Broadway show in 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.