Newcastle will play host to a Broadway musical for the first time in 30 years.
Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Come From Away will run for an extended stay at Civic Theatre in February next year.
Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada in the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that sprang into action to welcome the 'come from aways' into their lives.
Civic Theatre manager Leonie Wallace said securing a Broadway production like Come From Away would put the theatre into consideration for more international theatre productions of this calibre.
"We're delighted to welcome Come From Away to the historic Civic Theatre and look forward to seeing this spectacular production come to life on stage with our theatre's iconic proscenium arch, grand tiered seating and incredible atmosphere," Ms Wallace said.
"By securing this international Broadway production for Newcastle and Civic Theatre, we can demonstrate the demand for other musicals and live theatre productions on the national touring circuit."
Newtheatricals producer Rodney Rigby said he jumped at the chance to present Come From Away in Newcastle for the first time at the historic Civic Theatre.
"We're thrilled that we can bring this record-breaking Broadway musical about kindness and humanity to Newcastle," Mr Rigby said.
"Newcastle audiences will finally get to see a production that has captured the hearts of millions across Broadway, London's West End, North America, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney."
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes experienced Come From Away at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre on Saturday.
"This is a spectacular Broadway theatre production and a major coup secured by City of Newcastle that is sure to enhance the cultural life of our city for Novocastrians and visitors this summer," Cr Nelmes said.
"Major events are a clear economic driver and Come From Away will be a significant drawcard for our city that will provide considerable benefits for Newcastle's visitor economy."
Come From Away will show from February 18 until March 5, 2023. The production runs for 100 minutes and is recommended for ages 10 plus. For more information and tickets, visit civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
