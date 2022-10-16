Newcastle Herald
Civic Theatre secures Come From Away Broadway musical in February 2023

Updated October 16 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Newcastle will play host to a Broadway musical for the first time in 30 years.

Local News

