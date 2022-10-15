Knights flyer Dominic Young has bagged a double in his first capped international appearance to help England to a massive win over Samoa in the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup.
Young looked as impressive as he did in the NRL this year playing for the national side on Sunday morning (AEDT) as England produced a 60-6 rout of the Pacific Island nation.
Samoa had been the talk of the tournament featuring a side littered with NRL talent, but England proved too strong at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.
Young scored England's second and third tries.
In the 24th minute, he found space on the right flank and dashed down the touchline before heading infield to score next to the goalposts.
Five minutes later, England five-eighth Jack Welsby thew a cut-out pass to Young who caught the ball and dived over the try-line barely half a metre inside the corner post and scored with a one-handed put down.
England went on to score a further seven tries, including six in the last 15 minutes, as Samoa, who had multiple players sustain injuries, collapsed late in the game.
Australia beat Fiji 42-8 in the other game played overnight.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
