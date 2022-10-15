BEKA Mikeltadze scored in injury time to snatch the Newcastle Jets a drama-charged 2-1 win over Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday to open the A-League season with three points for the first time in five years.
Defender Jordan Elsey had gone from hero to villain, scoring the Jets' opener only to be sent off and give away a penalty for a high-footed challenged.
But just as the match appeared destined for a stalemate, the Jets stuck on the counter.
Substitute Jaushau Sotirio broke free from halfway, drew two defenders and threaded an inch-perfect pass for Mikeltadze.
The Georgian took a touch and then picked out a spot in the left corner, sending the 7089 fans into raptures.
Opportunities for Mikeltadze had been scarce until that point. But as he did 13 times last season, the 25-year-old produced when needed most.
Elsey had put the Jets ahead with a brilliant header in the 59th minute.
It was his sixth goal in a 150 A-League games and came 10 days after the birth of his first child, son Will.
But Elsey's joy turned to despair 10 minutes later.
The centreback rushed out to clear a header which bounced high on the edge of the box.
He made contact with the ball first and then collected Perth substitute David Williams in the side of the face.
Referee Daniel Elder initially ruled the high-foot occurred outside the penalty area.
But the VAR intervened and after going to the sideline to view replays, Elder gave Elsey a straight red card and awarded Perth a penalty.
Williams was uninjured in the incident.
Fellow substitute Aaron McEneff stepped up and drilled the spot kick into the right corner.
The Jets had dominated the game, albeit not on the scoreboard, until that point.
The home side's intentions were clear from the outset. They dominated possession and tried to get their quick men, Trent Buhagiar and Reno Piscopo in behind.
It wasn't a case of simply shift it wide and bomb on.
They threaded diagonal passes between the lines, involving Angus Thurgate, Beka Dartsmelia and Mikeltadze.
Perth, for their part, were resolute and scrambled well.
After fighting back, coach Ruben Zadkovich would have been gutted with conceding late.
Right back Carl Jenkinson and teenage centreback Mark Natta were outstanding the Jets. Angus Thurgate got through a power of work and James McGarry threatened down the left flank.
Jets (4-3-3): Michael Weier; Carl Jenkinson, Jordan Elsey, Mark Natta, James McGarry; Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate, Dartsmelia; Trent Buhagiar, Beka Mikeltadze, Reno Piscopo
Perth (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Jacob Muir, Darryl Lachman, Mark Beevers; Ryan Williams, Mustafa Amini, Zac Duncan, Salem Khalefi; Giordano Colli; Bruna Fornaroli, Ben Azubel
