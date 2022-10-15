Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Beka Mikeltadze strikes late to snatch Jets drama-charged win over Perth to open A-League campaign

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 15 2022 - 8:20am, first published 5:44am
Jordan Elsey acknowledges his new-born son after scoring the Jets' opener in a dramatic 2-1 win over Perth Glory. Picture Getty Images

BEKA Mikeltadze scored in injury time to snatch the Newcastle Jets a drama-charged 2-1 win over Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday to open the A-League season with three points for the first time in five years.

