"Women, life, freedom" were the chants of a group of about 60 protesters who gathered in Newcastle on Saturday to show solidarity with the people of Iran.
The group gathered plenty of attention from passersby in Foreshore Park, holding signs, flags and playing music near the Van Gogh Alive exhibition, before marching to Civic Park.
Protesters also chanted the name Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iranian police after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.
The aim of the protest was to call for an end to the Islamic Republic regime in Iran, and also urge the Australian government to cut ties with Iranian officials.
Australian Iranian Community of Newcastle president Mojgan Habibi said the Iranian government had used torture and imprisoned young women for protesting and "demanding nothing but their basic human rights".
"More than 200 people have been killed and thousands have been arrested," she said.
Both Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon and lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes provided statements in support of the protest.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
