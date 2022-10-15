Noel "Cheeky" Burt and Leon Davis have been close mates since they were in their 20s.
They travelled overseas together through Asia in 1984, backpacking with surfboards.
They became mates through the Leggy Point Boardriders Club, a group named after the surf break between Merewether and Dudley.
"When you're living with each other for a year, you get to know them on a deep level," Leon said.
A few years later, Noel was playing for Merewether Carlton Rugby Club in a first grade match against Maitland at Lorn Park. It was June 6, 1987.
Noel was injured in a collapsed maul. Tragically, he became a quadriplegic. He spent six months in Royal North Shore Hospital and a further six months in Rankin Park Hospital.
Since then, he has been confined to a wheelchair and spends most of his time in his Merewether house with the occasional outing.
Noel remains closely connected to the club and his old mates from his playing days. He often attends home games.
In recent times, Leon has been able to see Noel more.
"I said one day, how are you going with money? Do you have enough? Is there anything you want? He said, 'To tell you the truth, I'd like a car'. He said 'I haven't been anywhere for 35 years'. I said righto mate, I'll get you one."
After Leon had a chance meeting with acclaimed Newcastle artist James Drinkwater, the seeds of a fundraising dinner were sown. Merewether Carlton Rugby Club backed the plan, with help from its welfare and wellbeing program.
The sold-out dinner, to be held on November 5 at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, aims to raise $60,000 to buy a Kia Carnival vehicle for Noel, which will be converted to fit his wheelchair with NDIS funding.
The campaign, dubbed "Cheeky's Carnival", has been met with strong community spirit.
Noel said the gesture was "one of the best things that's ever happened".
"It's been years since I've been able to get out and see anything in a car around Newcastle and all around the place," he said.
"I mentioned it to Leon one day and it snowballed into what's going on now. It'll be good, I'll be able to go and see stuff, get out and have a look around. There's been a lot of changes in 35 years."
Noel's mates have never forgotten him, making sure to keep in touch and visit him.
"I wouldn't be here without them. It wouldn't be worth it," Noel said.
He said living as a quadriplegic was "no fun".
"I realised what was going on when I first had the accident. I knew. I live in pain all the time, but I get over it and get on with it."
He has always tried to have a strong mindset.
"I never give in," he said.
Leon's chance meeting with James Drinkwater came as he was walking by Newcastle Baths one afternoon.
James was sitting in the park with his family.
"He yelled out, 'Hey Davis' and I said 'Hey Drinkwater'," Leon said, with a chuckle.
Leon asked James if he'd consider donating a painting to the cause.
"He looked at me and said, 'Yeah I'll do that for you'."
James has known Leon since he was a teenager.
"He was a schoolteacher of mine and a good family friend. It's interesting when your parents' friends can become your close friend when you grow up. I'd count him as one of my best mates.
"He's spoken of Cheeky forever. He often gets emotional when he speaks about him, which is always beautiful. I was always desperate to meet Cheeky."
James said it was a "no brainer to help Noel see the world and how the city has changed".
"It took me about half a second to commit myself to the cause," he said.
"Leon's been developing the idea and we talked about the ways I could be involved, primarily putting a painting towards the evening.
"I haven't exhibited in Newcastle for a while. I do most of my showing in Sydney, Melbourne and overseas."
James spoke to the Herald after returning from six weeks in New York.
"On top of it being such an incredible cause and event, it's such a great opportunity to show a major exciting painting back in Newcastle in my hometown. Not a lot of my work has been released here for a long time," he said.
He has donated a painting valued at $32,000, which is part of his Tesoro Mio series [meaning "my treasure" in Italian].
James said there were "so many layers of wonderful" to the journey of getting Noel a specially-fitted vehicle.
Merewether Carlton Rugby Club president John Davis said the club had tried its best to look after Noel since his injury.
"The club is bigger now and can be a bit more ambitious about how we help. Leon came up with the idea of getting some transport for Noel and we wanted to support it," John said.
"Now we have the whole club behind this fundraising event. We basically sold out overnight. We had lots of people wanting to help and donate. It's been a terrific exercise for the club. We hope it makes a big difference to his life."
Noel will always be an important part of the club.
"He's still a mate of ours and you look after your mates. It's as simple as that. We're a community-based club," John said.
Leon said the event - which has Mike Rabbit as MC and Nick Farr-Jones as guest speaker - is about giving.
"All I know is giving is the greatest thing you can do for anyone," he said.
"My mate needed help. We formed a life bond when we were overseas. It was a bond that no one will ever break.
"He wanted something, so I'm delivering."
The auction for James Drinkwater's painting and other items begins next week. Additionally, donations can be made to the cause through the Australian Sports Foundation and the Merewether club's website.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.