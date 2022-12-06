Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Phenomenally popular musical play Come From Away holds a season at the Civic Theatre

By Michael Byrne
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:51pm, first published December 6 2022 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian cast of Come From Away. Picture by Jeff Busby

Every so often the theatre engages us in a startling way. Instead of urging us to escape from our own perspectives it asks us to travel to somewhere else entirely, to a place that for some of us is shaped by an unfamiliar and challenging terrain. It invites us into ourselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.