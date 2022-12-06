Phenomenally popular musical play Come From Away holds a season at the Civic Theatre

If the exceptional kindness of this otherwise unexceptional community can be personified by any one individual, it is probably Claude Elliott. Before it suddenly became his responsibility to feed, clothe, house and counsel thousands of strangers amidst the anguish of a catastrophe, Elliott was Gander's mayor. He sat down alongside everyone else at the same coffee shop each morning. He listened to petty, insular grievances. He found small local solutions for problems that were often even smaller. But if his external, civic resources were always limited, his personal and internal resources were near limitless.

