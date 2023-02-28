Lines were out the door for pork and gravy rolls at John's Carvery before the green signs were turned off for the last time.
Despair was on the faces of many as they enjoyed a final meal in Hunter Street Mall's last-standing food court business, which has closed after 28 years.
"I'll probably just not eat lunch anymore," electrician Ross Howard said. He visited the shop "almost every day" after working on the site next door.
"I might have to bring my own food, which is pretty sad."
Mr Howard's colleague, Shaun Simpson, was among the customers with innovative ideas to keep the business running.
"I'll have to bring John to the job site," Mr Simpson said. "[I'll] have him fire up the barbie for us."
It was an emotional day for owners 'John' and Be Truong. They decided to hang up the keys on their beloved shop and spend more time with family after developers set their eyes on the street.
"I had one customer yesterday ... she cried," Mrs Truong said. "I nearly cried with her ... I try to control myself because when I am [crying], I can't stop.
"A lot of customers [came] just to say goodbye to us," she said. "Some of them don't work around here anymore, but they've seen it in the newspaper, they've seen it on Facebook, so they came.
"They're so lovely. They came to have their last meals here. They said, 'good luck'."
First eating at the shop with his mates, Mr Harris later brought his mum, Diane.
The pair didn't know John's Carvery was closing until they placed their final orders.
"We always [come for lunch]," Ms Harris said. "We came today and thought 'hooley dooley- look at all the people'.
"It's a shame because there are always such beautiful meals here," she said. "I usually get the pork dinner. I get my veggies in that way."
But the Truongs say, despite the sadness, they are ready to retire. The couple's grandchildren range from 18 months to 10 years old.
"I'm excited to spend time with family- children, grandchildren, and our sisters and brothers," Mrs Truong said. "We are always busy.
"Tonight my son and his family from the Central Coast will come to our house and celebrate with dinner after work.
"They said, 'We're coming to celebrate with you, mum and dad'."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
