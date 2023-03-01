COLD Chisel songwriter Don Walker will release his fourth solo album, Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, on May 5.
If the 11-minute epic title track and first single You've Got To Move is any indication, the album promises to be a chilling slice of cowboy blues over Walker's perceptive lyrics.
It was recorded in Victoria over two days in early 2022, and features Walker's long-time bandmates Garrett Costigan (pedal steel), Michael Vidale (bass), Hamish Stuart (drums) and the late Roydon Payne (guitar).
Walker is hitting the road to celebrate Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky, with shows at the Imperial Hotel, Eumundi (May 19); Old Museum, Brisbane (May 20); Factory Theatre, Sydney (June 16); Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral (June 17); Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (June 23) and Memo Music Hall, St Kilda (June 24).
MANY people wondered if the disaster that was the 2022 Splendour In The Grass would be curtains for the popular Byron Bay festival.
The festival's return post-COVID was trashed by flooded campsites, 12-hour traffic jams, claims of overcrowding and endless mud.
Splendour has confirmed it'll return this year from July 19 to 21. There's no news on the line-up for the 21st edition but names being bandied about on online rumour mills include The Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and The 1975.
FANNY Lumsden has released her first new music since the overwhelming success of her third album Fallow.
The Americana record won five Golden Guitars and an ARIA Award for Best Country Album in 2020.
The new single, Millionaire, was inspired by Lumsden's first car, a Daewoo Ciello, which she bought off the side of the road in Griffith.
"I have never really wanted fancy things and to me the ultimate day is heading to the river, music blaring in the car, with family and friends," Lumsden said.
"I am aware it takes a certain level of luck and privilege to feel that way, and also that a million dollars is not even the median price for a modest house anymore, but it is the sentiment that counts."
