Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Dawn Of The Dolphins reveals new facets of Wayne Bennett

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Of The Dolphins provides a revealing glimpse into the process of building an NRL franchise from scratch. Picture courtesy of Stan

IF you're a NRL fan, you hold an opinion of Wayne Bennett. Depending on which club you support, he's either a genius or a grumpy mercenary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.