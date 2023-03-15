Newcastle Herald
Truth doesn't hurt as Lizzo confirmed to headline Splendour In The Grass

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:34pm
Lizzo is bringing the body positivity to Splendour In The Grass. Picture supplied

THE rumours were true - Lizzo is coming to headline Splendour In The Grass.

