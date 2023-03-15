THE rumours were true - Lizzo is coming to headline Splendour In The Grass.
The Good As Hell, About Damn Time and Truth Hurts star is the first act announced for the 21st edition of Splendour at North Byron Parklands from July 21 to 23.
The full line-up is tipped to be released in the coming weeks.
The 34-year-old Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, became one of the pop music world's most beloved stars following the release of her groundbreaking third album Cuz I Love You in 2019.
The album blended pop, R&B and hip-hop, led by the singles Cuz I Love You, Juice and Tempo, featuring Missy Elliott.
Lizzo's body-positive message and charisma further endeared her brand to fans.
The single Truth Hurts reached No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100, and was named one of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time by Rolling Stone before it won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Lizzo's most recent album, Special, continued her golden streak when it was nominated for five Grammy Awards. She claimed Record Of The Year for About Damn Time.
First release tickets for Splendour In The Grass are on sale 9am next Thursday.
MORGAN Evans' divorce from US country starlet Kelsea Ballerini has become increasingly bitter, with both artists trading shots through song lyrics.
Even their parents have weighed in on the issue in a podcast and YouTube video.
Last month Ballerini released an EP, which featured the tracks Penthouse and Blindsided, that directly addressed her breakup with Evans. In a subsequent podcast Ballerini was scathing of her ex-husband.
"He's putting out a song about being blindsided," she said. "He's taking half the house that he didn't pay for.
"How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea... that bit of character was tucked within that human being."
The Newcastle-raised Evans has kept a more dignified silence surrounding the high-profile split, but on Friday he'll release the new single On My Own Again. Cue the melodrama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.