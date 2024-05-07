'They give graciously': Salvos launch appeal to assist most vulnerable

WHEN Cameron McDonald escaped domestic violence, The Salvation Army was her saving grace.
The 46-year-old now calls Newcastle home and, as guest speaker at the Red Shield Appeal launch on Tuesday, shared how the charity pulled her out of a dark place.
"The Salvation Army just treated me like I was a normal person," she said.
Ms McDonald owned a property and car at the time and was not entitled to benefits, and didn't want to "feel like a bludger".
She said it can be hard to ask for help, but as the cost-of-living crisis thickens in the Hunter, she encouraged more people to reach out.
"I get it - because coming from the world I came from you feel like a bludger [receiving help], but the Salvation Army take that whole feeling of paranoia away," she said.
"They give graciously."
In its 60th year the Red Shield Appeal is asking the community to get involved and raise funds to continue to support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in the region.
Across the Hunter, the Salvos are aiming to raise $187,000 in Australia's largest and longest-running door-knock appeal.
Salvos Hunter and Central Coast area officer captain Marco Lupis said times are tough with people skipping meals and scraping to afford utility bills.
"The increase of demand has been absolutely phenomenal and it's now hitting people who have previously not had to ask for assistance," he said.
"People are needing to make that choice, are they going to eat or are they going to put the heater on and stay warm over the winter? This is why we need your support."
The door-knock appeal will take place on May 25 and 26 but captain Lupis said the Salvos will be around for any required assistance.
"We need to do this together. We're grateful for the generosity we have received over the past 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal, and we hope to see our community come together again this year."
