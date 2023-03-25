IT WAS like a scene from the movies at the Hunter Valley Airshow on the weekend.
Piloted by Paul Bennet, spectators looked on in awe as his Wolf Pitts reached 3500 feet before shooting down to almost ground level accompanied by a display of explosions.
"Yeah, it's not a bad job," he said on Sunday.
"It is what we do, these aerobatics displays, but it is always good to have a hometown airshow."
Aviation enthusiasts young and old streamed into Cessnock Airport for the first day of the event on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
While the forecast said rain was coming, the wet weather skipped the airport grounds and event organisers were able to put on the full schedule of flights which included hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, solo and formation flying as well as a parachuting display.
"We were incredibly lucky, we didn't get a drop of rain," Mr Bennet said.
"Everyone who attended seemed stoked."
The Hunter Valley Airshow continues on Sunday, tickets are still available.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.