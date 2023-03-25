Off-duty police senior constable charged with drink-driving

AN off-duty police officer has been charged with mid-range drink-driving after being arrested on the Central Coast.
About 9.30am Saturday Brisbane Water police stopped a motor vehicle at an RBT site on Terrigal Drive, Terrigal.
The driver, a 61-year-old man and senior constable in the police force, was arrested after allegedly returning a positive roadside reading.
He was taken to Gosford police station where a breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.082.
The off-duty senior constable, who is attached to a specialist command, was issued a field court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear in Gosford Local Court on Wednesday May 10.
