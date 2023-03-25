Off-duty police senior constable charged with drink-driving

Newcastle Herald
Central Coast police senior constable charged with drink-driving in Terrigal

Updated March 26 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:10am
AN off-duty police officer has been charged with mid-range drink-driving after being arrested on the Central Coast.

