Diverse Property Constructions' offer on Merewether right-of-carriageway

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:41pm, first published April 5 2023 - 11:07am
The wall of the Acoya apartments development. Picture by Simone De Peak
The developer of a Merewether unit block who is accused of building over a right-of-carriageway has offered to contribute towards a new pathway.

