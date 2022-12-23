City of Newcastle has launched investigations into a Merewether development which "appears to limit or fully remove" access to what was previously used as a public thoroughfare.
The land in question is part of the Acoya Apartments development at 37 Llewellyn Street.
The Herald previously reported the applicant had sought to modify approved plans and remove a right-of-carriageway from the site.
The site was formerly owned by Merewether RSL Club, and former club vice-president Kevin Moon said the contract of sale included protection of the easement for public use.
The path was a popular connection from Llewelyn Street shops to Merewether Bowling Club, a preschool, park and playground and the Alice Ferguson Community Centre and had been used for decades.
Community members say they were led to believe that the right-of-carriageway would be maintained in some capacity in the new development, as per council's condition to protect the access.
But just recently they were dismayed to see a wall with a fire door had been built on one end of the site, and a roller garage door at the other end.
Merewether Bowling Club honourary secretary Lesley Afflick said she was "amazed" when she saw the wall had gone up.
"They've done this without consideration for the public," she said.
Labor councillor Carol Duncan was contacted by concerned citizens and brought the matter to council asking for an investigation.
She said it was unfortunate, but "at the very least the residents deserve a full and clear explanation of what happened".
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said upon investigation, she "found that apparently Department of Lands had allowed it to slip off the land title.
"A proper investigation will hopefully stop this from ever happening again," she said.
"This is not about the development per se. It's good infill housing to a degree.
"But all you needed was a small right of way to allow access between a local centre, a park and a senior citizen centre and a bowling club and another street and you have a really high functioning, good urban planning outcome.
"It's huge for that local community."
The developer Diverse Property Constructions could not be reached for comment.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said they had commenced inquiries into the matters and the findings would be presented to councillors once the investigation had been finalised.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
