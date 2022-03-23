Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Application to remove historic easement withdrawn

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BATTLE: Kevin Moon, Michael Barwell, Lesley Afflick, who opposed the modifcation, in front of the development. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Merewether residents opposed to a proposal to remove an historic easement through a Llewelyn Street development have been surprised to receive notification the application was withdrawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.