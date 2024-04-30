Knights name team for clash with Warriors

Injured Knights forward Tyson Frizell will miss at least another week after being left out for Sunday's clash with the Warriors.
The 243-game back-rower, who has been sidelined for the past four rounds, was a notable absentee from the 22-man match squad on Tuesday, meaning he is ineligible to play in the 2pm game at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Frizell hasn't featured since Newcastle's 20-12 loss to the Warriors in round four, due to a hamstring tear, but had been earmarked for a return.
Last week, coach Adam O'Brien said Frizell was close to playing in Sunday's 18-14 win over the Dolphins, but the club erred on the side of caution.
"If he's right, let's just go an extra week and that's been the case on this occasion," O'Brien said.
The coach named the same side that beat the Dolphins, despite concerns about the fitness of Jacob Saifiti, Jed Cartwright and Greg Marzhew, who also suffered minor foot injuries in Brisbane.
Prop Jack Hetherington was named as 18th man after serving a one-game suspension.
For the Warriors, back-rower Kurt Capewell returns to the starting side, while prop Bunty Afoa comes onto the bench.
The Auckland side are without a win in their past three games, falling to the Titans (27-24) on Anzac Day after a loss to the Dragons (30-12) and draw with the Sea Eagles (22-22).
1. David Armstrong
2. Greg Marzhew
3. Dane Gagai (C)
4. Bradman Best
5. Enari Tuala
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Dylan Lucas
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Jed Cartwright
17. Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18. Mat Croker
19. Jack Hetherington
20. Jack Cogger
21. Tom Cant
22. Tom Jenkins
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.