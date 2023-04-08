Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Newcastle Jets fall to Brisbane Roar as play-off hopes plummet

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated April 8 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane striker Stefan epovi and jets defender Carl Jenkinson battle for possiession in the Roar's 3-0 win at Kayo Stadium on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images
Brisbane striker Stefan epovi and jets defender Carl Jenkinson battle for possiession in the Roar's 3-0 win at Kayo Stadium on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets' A-League play-off hopes are on life support after they succumbed 3-0 to Brisbane Roar at Kayo Stadium on Saturday night to drop to ninth spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.