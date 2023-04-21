Newcastle Herald
Explainer

Liddell Power Station closure: where will our energy come from? Are we ready?

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:54pm, first published April 22 2023 - 5:00am
Salute to an icon. Many in the Upper Hunter and beyond have mixed feelings about the closure of Liddell Power Station. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
There's a good reason why even the most ardent supporters of clean energy are pausing to reflect about the implications of Liddell Power Station's closure.

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

