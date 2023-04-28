The third annual Newcastle Food Month comes to a close on Sunday, with thousands partaking in the huge variety of events, from more than 40 venues offering $25 Plate Dates, to more than 40 venues offering special nights of degustation, education or other wild variations meant combine food, beverage and good times.
This was the first year of the inaugural Shoot Your Hospitality Hero photographic competition, as Newcastle Food Month organisers and the Newcastle Herald sought entries to capture the spirit of the Newcastle food industry.
The person or people in the photo must be employed or photographed at a venue within the Newcastle Local Government Area.
The photo competition winners were selected this week. They were selected by Newcastle Food Month organisers and a Newcastle Herald staff photographer.
And the winners are:
First Place. Megann Evans Photography, for an image of chef Chris Thornton in the kitchen at Flotilla, where he was a guest chef at the "Flotilla brings back Restaurant Mason for one night" event during Newcastle Food Month.
The first place prize is a wine refrigerator, three dozen bottles of First Creek Wine and a $200 dining voucher at Flotilla.
There were two equal second place winners.
They were photographer Edward (Ted) Lovelock for his image, Crystalbrook Kingsley Baroque, feauring the hotel's hospitality team, and Elfes Images, for an image of Humbug restaurant chef/owner Michael Portley in the Humbug kitchen.
Each of the two second place winners receives one dozen bottles of First Creek Wine.
Third place went to photographer Lynne Wunderlich, for an image of employee Ben at The Happy Wombat.
The third place prize is six bottles of First Creek Wine.
There are still a few special food and beverage events left during Newcastle Food Month.
Saturday, April 29 Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley Heroes of the Hunter Long Lunch features top Hunter wines paired with a three-course meal, with a stunning view of the city. Noon-4pm, $149pp.
Saturday, April 29 Neighbours on Market Street offers a "bottomless brunch with mimosa, rose, breakfast spritzes and expresso martinis and a brunch menu showcasing their signature dishes in mini form - smashed avo, bacon bruschetta, shakshuka, corn fritters and hot cakes. 9am-11am, 11.30am-1.30pm. $90pp
Sunday, April 30 The Lucky Hotel Four-course lunch by chef Steve Scott paired with a range of beers from local brewers. There is a growing legion of Newcastle-made beers worth sampling. 130pm-4.30pm. $89pp
And if none of those events tickle your fancy or are too expensive for your budget, there are still more than venues covering a wide range of cuisine and locations offering the $25 Plate Dates that provide a food and drink match.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
