Food Month photography contest captures Newcastle chefs, foodies

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 28 2023 - 9:00pm
First place, chef Chris Thornton at MasonXFlotilla dinner. Picture by Megann Evans Photography
The third annual Newcastle Food Month comes to a close on Sunday, with thousands partaking in the huge variety of events, from more than 40 venues offering $25 Plate Dates, to more than 40 venues offering special nights of degustation, education or other wild variations meant combine food, beverage and good times.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

