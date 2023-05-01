Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Community consultation reveals strong support for Hunter Offshore Wind Project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter residents back offshore wind
Hunter residents back offshore wind

More than 1900 submissions were received during a three month community consultation process for the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.