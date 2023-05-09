Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

US jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll

By Jack Queen and Luc Cohen
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A spokesman says Donald Trump will appeal against a finding he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll. (AP PHOTO)
A spokesman says Donald Trump will appeal against a finding he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll. (AP PHOTO)

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, a New York jury has ruled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.