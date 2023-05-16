POLICE say they are keeping their minds open about what happened to a Hunter man who went missing more than a month ago.
Associates of John Simpson were the last to see the 42-year-old with his white Toyota HiLux ute on Great North Road at Laguna about 2pm on April 13.
Mr Simpson's vehicle was found at his home later that evening, but the Hunter resident has not been heard from since the afternoon sighting.
A large-scale search involving police, State Emergency Service personnel and rescue units from the Hunter and Manning Valley combed the hamlet for clues as to Mr Simpson's whereabouts on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer, of Hunter Valley Police District, said the search effort was focussing on Great North Road, Watagan Creek Road and Milsons Arm Road - where Mr Simpson had been known to walk or ride a pushbike to properties for occasional casual work as a labourer.
He said Mr Simpson had been known to go off the grid from family and friends for up to a fortnight, but the length of time since the Laguna man was last seen had his loved ones and authorities concerned for his safety.
Detective Inspector Zimmer said police were keeping their minds open as to possible scenarios.
Mr Simpson lived with a housemate in Laguna and was described as "quite well known in the area".
He was in the process of moving out of his home around the time he was last seen, police said.
"He lives a transient lifestyle," Detective Inspector Zimmer said.
"There is every possibility that he has relocated to another area and not informed anyone. There's also a possibility he could have relocated interstate.
"The purpose of our search today is to ensure Mr Simpson has not succumbed to any misadventure in these areas."
The HiLux was seen broken down on the side of Great North Road before 2pm on April 13, but must have been repaired to have been taken back to Mr Simpson's home by that evening.
Police searched a property at Laguna last week.
Mr Simpson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair and a grey beard.
Detective Inspector Zimmer said he wanted to make it clear that Mr Simpson was not in trouble with the authorities.
He said anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Hunter Valley police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
