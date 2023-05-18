Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Gateshead shooting: neighbours scared after Flame Street shooting

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON a once quiet, suburban street in Gateshead - bullet holes, shattered glass and police tape remained in the wake of a violent shooting that has left neighbours paralysed with fear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.