Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Davey Lane defends ARC's decision to perform Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Rock Collective features Kram (Spiderbait), Davey Lane (You Am I), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger). Picture supplied
The Australian Rock Collective features Kram (Spiderbait), Davey Lane (You Am I), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger). Picture supplied

NOBODY could deny Davey Lane's passion for Pink Floyd. The You Am I guitarist was 13 when he first heard the album Wish You Were Here and was overcome by the prog-rock legends' scope, dynamics and "cinematic kind of epicness".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.