IF there were prizes for the most unlikely supergroup than surely The Barnestormers would be on the podium.
Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes (vocals), Living End frontman Chris Cheney (guitar), UK music and TV legend Jools Holland (piano), Slim Jim Phantom (drums) from US band The Stray Cats and gun producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley (bass) have long shared a passion for rockabilly.
When the pandemic disrupted their various musical projects Shirley brought the five-piece together to create an album of classic rockabilly covers and originals. The Barnestormers laid down their parts separately in isolation, across three continents, before Shirley stitched it together.
Given that rockabilly relies on the energy of its performers, Shirley's ability to bring the self-titled album together can't be understated.
Holland's boogie woogie piano-playing on Lonesome Train is a scintillating highlight and Barnes sounds inspired throughout by his accomplished bandmates.
The Barnestormers are having a blast and if they can ever get the band together for a tour, it'll be one hell of a party-starter.
