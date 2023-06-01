BENCHED Knight Lachlan Miller hopes to get another opportunity at fullback, but he believes he can prove his utility value in order to remain in the NRL side.
One of the competition's form players earlier this season with a string of stellar performances, Miller was dropped to the bench against Manly on Sunday after a couple of average games.
The 28-year-old's demotion came as Tyson Gamble was reinstalled at five-eighth and Kalyn Ponga returned to fullback.
A former Australian rugby sevens player, Miller took being benched in his stride, admitting his form had not been where it needed to be.
"It's been a bit of a dip, with new combinations I'd been trying to work on that," he told the Newcastle Herald after the side's 28-18 win over the Sea Eagles.
"But at the end of the night, I think the combination we had tonight was probably the best one we've had all year.
"It's been tough the last few weeks, I've been trying to bounce back but it just wasn't the case."
Signed just a month before the season from Cronulla, where he debuted last year and played seven NRL games, Miller hit the ground running for the Knights despite his limited preparation time with the side.
In his first five games, he averaged 218 run-metres and a competition-high 9.8 tackle-breaks per match.
In a real purple patch of form across rounds three to five, he also scored two tries, and notched three try-assists and three line-breaks.
While it wasn't all diamonds with Miller making a few mistakes that showed his limited NRL experience, his stats in that period were almost off the charts.
Realistically, they were probably unsustainable.
Given the stage he is at in his NRL career, Miller - who has only played 18 NRL games, 11 of them this year - said he while he wasn't expecting to have a dip in form, he knew he would be challenged through the season.
"I did expect not to be the best player the whole time," he said. "Obviously I haven't played a lot of NRL before, so it was quite possible I would have those dips. You'd hope not, but we've got probably one of the best fullbacks in the league in our team, and I was playing in that position.
"It's pretty hard not to see something like this happening if we need a win. I've been pretty open about - I know how good Kalyn is.
"I'm pretty happy to do whatever is best for the team, whether that is me coming off the bench or playing cup or whatever it is. But I'm quite confident if I get back in there, I'll bounce back."
Miller was an unused interchange against Manly. Knights coach Adam O'Brien said he was hesitant to put him in the front-line of defence while the game was still in the balance.
O'Brien mooted playing Miller in NSW Cup against Parramatta at Cessnock on Saturday to see how he would fare in a few positions. Miller, who wasn't named to play but may still feature, started five games at five-eighth last year for Newtown.
"I played a little bit in the front-line ... but obviously I need work on it," he said.
With Phoenix Crossland, who has previously been the bench utility, settled at dummy-half, Miller will likely be vying with Kurt Mann for a spot on the bench.
A versatile option, Mann is nearing a return from an abdominal injury and should be fit for Newcastle's next game against the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday week.
But Miller was confident he could prove himself as a viable utility in the fortnight between games.
"I'd like to think so, I used to play in the halves and hooker as well," he said.
"If ... an outside-back goes down, I can fill those positions. If I'm going to be that utility, it's just getting some reps in the front-line."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.