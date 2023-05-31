Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble keen to work on play-making combinations during side's second NRL bye

MM
By Max McKinney
May 31 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights coach Adam O'Brien joked no one was heading to Bali, but Tyson Gamble reckons Newcastle's second bye this week has come at the perfect time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.