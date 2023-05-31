Knights coach Adam O'Brien joked no one was heading to Bali, but Tyson Gamble reckons Newcastle's second bye this week has come at the perfect time.
The Knights were slammed a month ago for giving most of their NRL regulars nine days off during their first bye, which came within a 16-day break between games, but the entire squad is training this week and next with only the coming weekend off.
Some players will actually feature in NSW Cup at Cessnock on Saturday.
Gamble, who formed part of a new-look spine in the NRL side's 28-18 win over Manly on Sunday - playing five-eighth as Kalyn Ponga returned to fullback - admitted he and Newcastle's other playmakers had been a little rusty in light of the changes.
"It was more comfortable for myself because it's a position I've played a lot. Obviously Kalyn has played a lot of fullback. [But] the play-calling between all three of us, myself, Jackson and 'KP', was a bit off. Especially through the start of the game," Gamble said.
"But it's a new spine. We've only played one game together. It's going to take a little bit of time to really hit some form. But I thought it was a good start."
With almost a fortnight between games, Gamble said the bye was a timely opportunity for the spine players, including hooker Phoenix Crossland, to work on their cohesiveness ahead of facing his old club the Broncos in Brisbane on Saturday week.
"It's hard to get it in the game because it's so fast paced. There's a lot on the line. The training paddock is where you build those combinations," he said.
"Kalyn has only just come back to fullback, so he has got to get his bearings back there and I've only just gone back to the halves.
"There's a lot for us to uncover as a team but we're making the right steps."
Signed on a two-year deal before the Knights decided to shift Ponga to five-eighth and sign Lachlan Miller to play fullback in the pre-season, Gamble was expected to be a back-up half in 2023.
But he got an early chance to prove himself when Ponga went down early in Newcastle's second game with concussion, and then played the next five matches while the skipper was sidelined.
A couple of other injuries, including to regular hooker Jayden Brailey and utility Kurt Mann, kept Gamble in the mix as a bench utility for three games once Ponga returned. He played a bit of lock and also briefly hooker, before his return in the halves at the weekend.
The 26-year-old, who has only played 35 NRL games, humbly maintains he is prepared to play any position.
But after the recent changes and Sunday's win, the Redcliffe junior said he hoped to hold onto the No.6 jersey moving forward.
"I'd like to, but I'm happy to play anywhere," he said.
"Being in the halves is my primary position because I've played there most of my life. But the ball-playing 13 role is nothing new to me.
"Obviously playing hooker the other weekend was a bit different. It's a long way down when you get tired, but I don't mind it.
"I'm just happy to be in the team."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
