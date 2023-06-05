Newcastle Herald
Former inmate Haysam Zreika to be sentenced over jailhouse affray at Shortland Correctional Centre

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Shortland Correctional Centre, where Haysam Zreika committed one count of affray, is inside Cessnock Correctional Complex. File picture
AN inmate involved in an alleged Hunter jailhouse attack on another prisoner will be sentenced next month.

