A multi-million-dollar upgrade to Hamilton South's Darling Street Oval promises to improve accessibility to the grounds and grandstand and renovate facilities for the Newcastle Olympic Football Club's home turf.
The project, which is jointly funded by Olympic, the City of Newcastle, and state and federal governments broke ground on Saturday, June 17, as officials gathered at the oval to usher in the works.
The redevelopment, which is expected to be finished by December, will feature female-friendly change rooms, a new grandstand seating more than 300 football fans, improved disability access, a new community space as well as the refurbishment of existing amenities and a new formal off-street carpark.
Newcastle Olympic First Grade women's captain Laura Hall said the upgrade would be incredibly beneficial given the growing participation of girls and women in football.
"In just three short years, Newcastle Olympic Women's Program has grown to over 150 female players and coaches. With the Women's World Cup about to start, that number will only continue to increase," Ms Hall said.
"The new female-friendly facilities are most welcome and will have an invaluable impact on our players and those of our visiting teams."
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes echoed the sentiment.
"Female participation is growing at a rapid pace, both at a grassroots and senior level, and this demand will reach new heights following the FIFA Women's World Cup being hosted on home soil," she said.
"This project will deliver a facility for the entire community. With accessible parking spaces, new shared footpaths, lift access and amenities for people with a disability, Darling Street Oval will be able to meet the needs of all its members."
Federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the investment would have far-reaching benefits for the Newcastle Olympic FC and encourage further participation among the club's nine women's teams.
"Darling Street Oval is a vital part of our community," she said, "It is home to a fantastic local club which provides so many children and young adults the opportunity to kick-start their sporting futures, and I am delighted that the Albanese Labor Federal Government is investing $625,000 into this key project."
State MP Tim Crakanthorp, whose government chipped in $937,500 for the works said Olympic was "an asset to our community", adding "these improvements to the grandstand and amenities are going to make the ground more accessible and welcoming for everyone."
