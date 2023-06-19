Singleton's Kylee Enwright has returned home after suffering a horrifying brain injury in Thailand.
A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $200,000 to pay hospital bills and bring her home.
Several rows of seats were removed from a commercial flight to make space to fly her from Bangkok to Sydney.
Paul and Kylee Enwright had flown to Thailand on May 27 for a two-week holiday near Phuket.
They had a few drinks by the pool, before Mrs Enwright fell off a balcony and hit her head on the ground. It was the first day of their holiday.
Their travel insurance company refused to cover her medical bills due to an alcohol clause in the policy.
Mr Enwright was concerned about the trip home, saying "she's got no skull on one side of her head".
"One small movement the wrong way and we could be right back where we started," Mr Enwright told 7News ahead of the flight home.
"You can see the pain in her eyes, you can see the frustration."
Speaking at the airport before the flight home, Mr Enwright warned "this can happen to any of us and this is the process it's going to take to get your loved one back home".
"I've got no idea what the future holds for us. I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best that once we get back to Australia the treatment will start and she can heal."
After landing in Sydney, Mrs Enwright was reportedly taken to John Hunter Hospital by road.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that Mr Enwright was "overwhelmed at the generosity" of those who donated to bring his wife home.
Mr Enwright said his wife had "gone from a happy, bubbly 42-year-old mother to being in a vegetative state, head shaved, not being able to communicate".
"She stepped off about a half-metre high deck. I don't think she realised there were no steps there and she landed on her head."
Mr Enwright was alerted by staff and arrived to find his wife unconscious.
"There was blood around her head, blood coming from her ears, she was unresponsive," he said.
She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was stitched up and intubated. She was then transferred to Bangkok Phuket Hospital for brain surgery and placed in an induced coma.
