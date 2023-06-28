Newcastle Knights will need to re-write club history to reach finals

THE Newcastle Knights will need to re-write club history if they are to feature in this season's play-offs.
After five wins and a draw from their first 15 matches, the Knights are languishing in 14th position on the points table, three wins adrift of the top eight, with nine rounds remaining.
No Newcastle team has come from so far back at this late point in proceedings to qualify for the finals.
While the odds appear stacked against the Knights, who have blown out to $26 long shots with TAB to make the finals, history would suggest they are not yet dead and buried.
In 2009, Parramatta were in exactly the same position after 15 games - 14th on the ladder with five wins and a draw to their name.
They then lost their next game against Gold Coast Titans, before the now-disgraced Jarryd Hayne inspired one of the most remarkable revivals in rugby league history.
The Eels proceeded to win seven straight regular-season fixtures to qualify eighth in the finals, before knocking out three opponents in sudden-death games to reach the premiership decider, which they lost 23-16 to a Melbourne side who were subsequently stripped of their title for rorting the salary cap.
As grim as the scenario might seem for embattled Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien and his troops, there remains a glimmer of hope that they can narrow the gap over the next few weeks.
On Sunday at Accor Stadium, they play Canterbury, who sit one rung below them on the ladder and, like Newcastle, have lost their part three games. The Knights then have a bye, before hosting incumbent wooden spooners Wests Tigers.
If they are able to capitalise, they might have edged back within striking distance of the top eight by the time they host Melbourne Storm in round 21.
"Now we're getting to the point where, let's be honest, we need to win footy games ... we're not in a position to underestimate anyone at the moment," O'Brien said.
Meanwhile, O'Brien has shown faith in lock Adam Elliott despite multiple defensive lapses in last week's 20-12 loss to Penrith.
Elliott made 37 tackles but missed 12.
"I think he was guilty of over-working too hard," O'Brien said.
"A lot of those were when they were turning the ball back inside, which you would have seen a lot during the game.
"We were just a little too over-zealous to get there too quickly and we bounced off a few ... it's hard to be too critical of a guy that's working too hard in a system. But he understands that. He's an experienced player and he'll look to rectify it this week."
O'Brien said the Knights have collectively missed "way too many tackles, three weeks in a row".
Five-eighth Tyson Gamble and skipper Kalyn Ponga also missed eight tackles each against the Panthers.
