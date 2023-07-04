POLICE believe they have found the body of a Mount Hutton man last seen eight months ago.
John Davidson lived with advanced dementia. He left his home on Tennent Road at Mount Hutton about 10:15am on November 7, which wasn't unusual for the friendly, family man who often went for walks on his own.
A couple found the remains, which police believe are those of the 72-year-old, when walking their dog in thick bushland on Saturday.
John Davidson's partner, Karen Radford, told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday the discovery brought a mix of deep sadness and closure for the family.
"We didn't have that closure. You're just stuck in limbo really, because you don't know. You just don't know," she said. "This could have gone on for years."
"You think 'what if someone picked him up?'
"Every time I got in the car and drove and saw a grey-headed man, I would look," she said.
Ms Radford, who was with Mr Davidson for three decades, said she had recently been talking to police about what would be done "to move forward".
"They couldn't believe we hadn't found John yet," she said.
The news comes after an extensive search from emergency services and community members, combing the bush and neighbouring areas for a man dressed in blue clothing.
"His wallet [was there]. He had his hat that he had on and his joggers," Ms Radford said.
Despite her sadness, Ms Radford expressed deep thankfulness to the Hunter community.
"The community have just been amazing. We could not have asked for anything more," she said. "From the very first day he want missing, there have been hundreds of people out looking.
"Things are tough - petrol was really expensive at the time- and people who were doing it tough were out looking."
A report is being prepared for the coroner to confirm the remains are that of John Davidson.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
