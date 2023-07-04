Newcastle Herald
Remains found after eight months of searching for Lake Macquarie's John Davidson

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:51pm
Karen Radford has been waiting eight months to hear any news of her partner John Davidson. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
POLICE believe they have found the body of a Mount Hutton man last seen eight months ago.

