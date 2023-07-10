Newcastle Herald
Legacy Centenary Torch at Merewether, Civic Park during global relay

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:30pm
Legacy torch carriers in Port Macquarie last week. Picture supplied
A globally-travelled torch will wind its way through Newcastle on Thursday, marking a centenary of Legacy in Australia.

