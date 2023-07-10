A globally-travelled torch will wind its way through Newcastle on Thursday, marking a centenary of Legacy in Australia.
The torch, first lit in Pozieres on April 23, is travelling to all 44 Legacy clubs in Australia in the not-for-profit's first global relay.
The Newcastle tour will begin at Merewether ocean baths and will travel through some of the city's most iconic locations, including Memorial Walk, before finishing at Civic Park War Memorial.
The flame also travelled to London, the only Legacy base outside Australia, where King Charles greeted torch bearers.
President of Newcastle Legacy, Lorraine O'Connor, said she hopes the historic moment will raise awareness about the charity, particularly among young people.
"I am hoping this will create more interest in what we do and provide us with more volunteers," she said.
"These are families that often fall through the cracks.
"There are often young children who suffer from a lack of parent because of PTSD. We look after these children," Ms O'Connor said.
Legacy provides pocket money, laptops, camps and funding for sport to children.
Each legatee - or volunteer - has around a dozen widows and families who they check in with regularly.
Beneficiaries, legatees and current defence personnel will make up the 27 torch bearers walking throughout the city.
Newcastle torch bearer and legatee Bob Brown said Pozieres was chosen as the starting point to commemorate the legend of Legacy's start, where a solider promised a dying friend he would "look after his missus and the kids."
"We want to remind people and celebrate all the wonderful work Legacy has done over the years," he said.
Mr Brown spent 35 years in the army, during which he served in Afghanistan and finished as a brigadier.
"It is an honour to carry the torch," he said.
In addition to national centenary celebrations, Newcastle Legacy will celebrate 90 years this year.
Ms O'Connor said the charity is continually needs more volunteers and called the community to support it.
"We can find a job for you," she said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.