Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Watch

Newcastle Inner city bypass interchange bridge works to begin

July 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bridge work will start soon on the northern interchange of the new Rankin Park to Jesmond section of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.