Bradman Best bagged a double and enjoyed a pride-restoring victory on debut for NSW as the Blues denied Queensland of a clean sweep of the Origin series on Wednesday night, winning 24-10 at Accor Stadium.
One of seven players brought into the side after NSW lost the series in Brisbane last month, Best was the most controversial change made by under-pressure coach Brad Fittler for Origin III.
The Knights centre's shock inclusion had prompted plenty of media debate and drawn some criticism, but Best delivered in spades for his former junior Blues coach.
The 21-year-old crossed for his maiden Origin try in the 23rd minute after being put through a gap by recalled five-eighth Cody Walker and scored again in the 64th when he raced onto a break from fullback James Tedesco.
Best had earlier been denied the opening try in the Blues' first set when the Bunker ruled he had been offside from a kick.
The Central Coast product, who has made 61 NRL appearances for Newcastle, proved a sensation for the Blues on the left edge.
He helped put winger Josh Addo-Carr away on two occasions in the first half, both of which ultimately led to tries, and was strong in defence.
The Blues, smashed 32-6 in Brisbane last start, had trailed 6-0 early in Wednesday's game after Queensland's David Fifita scored the opener, but Best's first and tries from wingers Addo-Carr and Brian To'o - along with two penalty goals from Stephen Crichton - helped them take an 18-10 lead into half-time.
In a hard-fought second stanza at the Sydney ground, NSW came under plenty of pressure from the visitors but their defence held solid.
Best bagged his second try and the only four-pointer of the second half when he backed up to support Tedesco, helping to extend the lead beyond two converted tries with 15 minutes left to play.
Queensland looked to have hit back a few minutes later through Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but the centre was stripped of a second individual try by the Bunker. He had scored his side's second try in the first half.
The Blues' win, their first since Origin II last year, should at least ease some of the pressure on Fittler, who has now coached six series, losing three of the past four.
Knights prop Jacob Saifiti came off the bench for NSW and played 26 minutes, making 33 metres from three runs and 17 tackles.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
