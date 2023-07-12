Newcastle Herald
Best option: Bradman repays the faith with stunning Origin debut as NSW claim 24-10 win over Queensland at Accor Stadium

By Max McKinney
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 10:04pm
Picture by Mark Kolbe, Getty Images

Bradman Best bagged a double and enjoyed a pride-restoring victory on debut for NSW as the Blues denied Queensland of a clean sweep of the Origin series on Wednesday night, winning 24-10 at Accor Stadium.

