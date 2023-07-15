Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Have NRL players lost touch with the real world?

By Robert Dillon
July 16 2023 - 9:00am
RLPA president Daly Cherry-Evans fronts the media. Picture Getty Images
IT was back in the late-1990s, a few years after the Super League war that changed the greatest game of all - and the lives of those who play it - forever.

