If you ask academic and lawyer Noel Pearson what he wants for Indigenous children, he will say: "They will grow up with absolutely no doubt they are part of Australia."
The Cape York activist, who was key in tabling the Uluru Statement, urged Newcastle residents on Sunday to vote 'yes' for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Mr Pearson said the Voice would not create policy but ensure the needs of Indigenous and disadvantaged children were recognised nationally.
"It is only advice, only a view, only expression of a preference," Mr Pearson said. "It is up to the parliamentarians to make the policy and the laws but we want the ability at least to be heard."
A Voice, Mr Pearson said, would mean better understanding of educational and health needs for the next generation of Indigenous children. He said it would also help other disadvantaged youth who had overlapping issues.
"This is not a federal election," he said to a meeting of about 100 people in Lambton Park. "It is not about voting for a party.
"We need to be occupying a rightful place in our country - whether we be migrants, poor white fellas or poor black fellas.
"When I was born I wasn't part of the constitution at all. I wasn't even a citizen," Mr Pearson said.
The land rights activist told the Newcastle Herald he hoped a 'yes' vote later this year would trigger better teaching outcomes in rural areas, where literacy was "crucial".
"A lot of the problems are because we aren't providing Indigenous youth with the education they need so they can stick with high school," Mr Pearson said.
"We want these kids to survive and thrive," he said. "It is the single most important thing that can underpin the continued hopefulness of youth."
Originally from the Guugu Yimithirr Aboriginal community and now working in Cape York, Mr Pearson said Newcastle was well-placed to take lead on raising up the next generational of Indigenous people.
"In places like Newcastle, what can happen elsewhere in Australia is already being shown," he said.
The city has the highest proportional rate of Aboriginal students in the country. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie councils have both announced an affirmative stance on the referendum.
Federal member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon told crowds there was "no time to sleep" and Hunter residents must be "active citizens" before the referendum.
"That [support] means more professionals, more skilled graduates, more employment and more likelihood the graduates of this city will participate in the economy," Mr Pearson said.
Mr Pearson will visit St Pius X High School in Adamstown on Tuesday to teach students about the campaign.
Newcastle parents turned out with their children at Sunday's event, dressed in oversized 'yes' shirts.
For mother Gabrielle Witter, teaching her five and six-year-old daughters about the campaign is "just what is right".
"It is really important for the kids to understand the significance of Aboriginal culture and come to understand more about what it is as they grow older," Ms Witter said.
"It is not about planting ideas in kids' heads," she said. "It is about awareness and the respect they are learning through this.
The mother-of-two praised primary school for teaching children about Indigenous issues and said the Voice had been paramount to conversation.
"When I was growing up, I couldn't tell you who the First Nations people in my area were. It is important for my kids to understand connection to land and the environment," she said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
