The entire family is connected to the coffee industry. As he says: "Kaze is only 9, He does tech support for anything electronic, as well as stickering and bagging the coffee. Raiden roasts most of the coffee and does deliveries, and is adept at building as well. Indigo has left a big sales job to take over our admin, sales and marketing. Abraham has his own little café pouring our beans in Leichardt, Sydney. Abe's Coffee Supply. Rachel [Mishka's life partner] roasts coffee, does coffee packing and looks at big picture stuff, she creates homely and elegant spaces for us to confer, rest and work in the old warehouse, and she has a corner and a table where she can write her poetry, otherwise she uses our retro caravan as her office.