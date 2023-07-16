Newcastle Herald
Can the Newcastle Knights end their losing streak against Melbourne Storm?

By Robert Dillon
July 16 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights centre Bradman Best ponders another Storm try during last year's 50-2 slaughter. Picture Getty Images
The Newcastle Knights will need to emulate two of the most famous victories in their history if they are to avoid chalking up an unwanted club record in Saturday's clash with Melbourne Storm at McDonald Jones Stadium.

