Lake Macquarie has become a valued destination for lovers of the arts.
Last year Lake Macquarie City Council introduced the Lake Mac Arts website to feature upcoming exhibitions, creative workshops, theatre shows, film screenings and live music events happening in the area. The aim was to raise the profile of Lake Macquarie as an arts destination.
A quick glance at the events scheduled over the coming weeks (as listed online at arts.lakemac.com.au) reveals a treasure trove of cultural events for all ages.
Warners Bay Theatre will host Lake Macquarie's first pop-culture festival, Pop Bam, on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 4pm.
The festival will appeal to fans of franchises such as Star Wars, Harry Potter and Doctor Who, as well as those who love LEGO and role-playing games.
"This will be an inclusive event aimed at teens and above, celebrating the fun and magic that pop culture delivers," the council's arts, culture and tourism manager Jacqui Hemsley said.
Swordcraft Newcastle will host demonstrations, Oz Comic-Con FX award-winner Simon Wait will showcase his range of cosplay characters, there will be a Sons of Obiwan lightsaber skills show, and a cosplay panel will cover everything from costume design to make-up.
Cosplay characters will be roaming the venue, as will David Hambly, who played Zeus's harpist in the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love & Thunder. The Lake Macquarie local started dressing up about five years ago "for a bit of extra work" before landing his dream Hollywood gig.
Brenton Portus, who has been involved in the cosplay scene for close to 15 years, said his love of pop culture prompted him to dress in costumes ranging from Ghostbusters to Marvel superheroes and Star Wars clone troopers.
"Most parents will bring their kids to the event, thinking it's just for them, but the parents end up getting a kick out of it also," he said.
Tickets to Pop Bam are $10 for adults and $7 for children aged five to 17. Go to lakemac.com.au for more information and bookings.
Also coming up:
