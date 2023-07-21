Caitlan Johnston simply says "I'm just going to lead from the front".
The Knights, NSW and Australian representative wants to step up in 2023 and help fill the void left by fellow prop Millie Boyle.
During last year's NRLW premiership run, they formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the park for Newcastle - making metres, stacks of tackles and providing a platform for those around them to perform at their best.
Experienced campaigner Boyle has since headed down to the state capital, taking up a multi-season deal with the Roosters and leaving homegrown youngster Johnston somewhat in charge of the Knights' engine room.
But despite being aged only 22, Johnston feels ready to shoulder more responsibility alongside the likes of returning captain Hannah Southwell and Gloucester-born Tayla Predebon.
"Obviously to lose Millie has been a big thing for us at the club," Johnston told the Newcastle Herald ahead of this weekend's opening round.
"She's such a big leader, has an impact in that middle and playing next to her felt like my job was a lot easier.
"But for me playing middle, I feel like I've been around the game for long enough so I'm just going to lead from the front.
"We have a few younger girls coming in, Hannah returning which is a good thing for us and Tayla Predebon will be really good.
"I think we just need to lead and show these young girls they have the potential to be at that level and always strive for the best."
Johnston has been cleared to return from knee surgery (MCL), initially going down playing NSW Women's Premiership around three months ago.
"It's tracking really well and I've been cleared. Hopefully round one," she said.
Normally a front-rower, this week Johnston was named to start in the second-row for Newcastle against St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday (3:10pm).
Johnston partners fellow NRLW, Origin and World Cup winner Yasmin Clydsdale on the edges while prop Predebon will be alongside Eels recruit Rima Butler.
Knights newcomer Laishon Albert Jones gets first crack at lock with Southwell still one or two weeks away from a long-awaited comeback.
Kayla Romaniuk and Simone Karpani, both fresh from Newcastle's 2022 title, join NRLW debutante Viena Tinao on the bench.
"Obviously a few new girls who have come into the squad and we've lost some, but I feel like the camaraderie and team connection is there," Johnston said.
"Ronald [coach Griffiths] has done a good job, like he did last year. So for us girls that were here last year we want to take it back-to-back.
"Some of the new girls haven't played NRLW before so they are just getting a taste, but getting a taste of a premiership would be even better."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
