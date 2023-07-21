Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Venues NSW chair Morris Iemma to focus on Hunter Park master plan

Sage Swinton
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Sage Swinton, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morris Iemma has been appointed chair of Venues NSW.
Morris Iemma has been appointed chair of Venues NSW.

The new chair of Venues NSW says his first priority is to complete a masterplan for the future Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct at Broadmeadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.