The new chair of Venues NSW says his first priority is to complete a masterplan for the future Hunter Park sport and entertainment precinct at Broadmeadow.
Former NSW Premier Morris Iemma has been appointed chair of Venues NSW, which operates NSW government-owned stadiums and arenas including McDonald Jones Stadium and the Sydney Cricket Ground. It comes after Tony Shepherd retired from the role in February 2023.
Mr Iemma told the Sydney Morning Herald his immediate priority was to complete master plans for the Newcastle and Wollongong precincts.
Mr Iemma's appointment has come under fire from the opposition as sons work for Premier Chris Minns.
Deputy Premier Prue Car said Mr Iemma had "much experience, particularly in sport and community sport" and "he is eminently qualified to perform that new role".
"I know that Morris Iemma has said that his first order of business is to do specific plans for the Hunter and Wollongong," she said.
"We are committed to making sure we are a government for all regions and that obviously will include the growing and booming area of Newcastle and the Hunter more generally."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
