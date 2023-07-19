A peak body is urging Hunter residents and MPs to support social and affordable dwellings during a sustained housing crisis.
Senior policy adviser for Shelter NSW Cathryn Callaghan told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday the organisation supported the Hunter Park precinct proposed for Broadmeadow.
Ms Callaghan described the project as "really important" and urged the community to support proposed social housing dwellings included in the project.
"Not only will it provide a certain percentage of social and affordable housing, it is a good way for government to demonstrate what high-quality, medium-density looks like," she said.
"[It is a chance for] a really well-designed community that is inclusive. All sorts of people will be able to live there. It is well-located," Ms Callaghan said.
Ms Callaghan said social housing represented 4.6 per cent of total housing in the state.
"At absolute rock-bottom, 5 per cent is what you would regard as a safety next. What we really need to to work towards 10 per cent," she said. "If we had 10 per cent of all housing being social housing, then you would have a genuine alternative for low-income earners to the private rental market."
The NSW government announced a 30 per cent social and affordable housing target for all new residential developments on crown land late last year.
Member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp said at the time that he supported the quota, which applies to the Broadmeadow precinct.
"In Newcastle alone there are almost 1400 applicants waiting for social housing, and there is a chance to make a significant dent in that wait list," he said in September.
But the project has barely moved since it was proposed six years ago.
NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper said earlier this month the government was "reviewing the long-term development strategy".
Ms Callaghan was concerned that community opposition might further slow progress on the plan.
"I would say to the people of the Hunter: please don't fight [this] development," she said.
Ms Callaghan found it "unbelievable" how often residents did not want social and affordable housing developments in their community.
"I think Newcastle has a big heart and people know that if something doesn't change, the young people of Newcastle will simply not be able to afford to live there," she said.
Ms Callaghan said she would like to see the government include social housing in "every single" new suburb created, including strategic planning for quality housing beyond the 30 per cent quota required on crown land.
"We want to make this land work hard and smart," she said.
She hoped that further dedicated housing developments would be approved for the Hunter as a result, including in existing dwellings.
"We often remind government that you don't have to go out and build everything," Ms Callaghan said. "You can just go out and buy stuff."
She said many vacant aged-care homes or hotels were "ideal" for re-purposing, as they already had individual rooms and common areas.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
