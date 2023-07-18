Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Vendors, including celebrants and pubs, working together after Newcastle's 48 Watt Street closure

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wedding of Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull at 48 Watt Street in 2018. Picture supplied
The wedding of Rebecca Hickson and Sarah Turnbull at 48 Watt Street in 2018. Picture supplied

The wedding and hospitality industry have banded around couples in the wake of 48 Watt Street's closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.