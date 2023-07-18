The wedding and hospitality industry have banded around couples in the wake of 48 Watt Street's closure.
Despite dozens of couples being left without a venue months out from their wedding, a celebrant who regularly worked at 48 Watt Street told the Newcastle Herald vendors were working together to find alternatives.
The celebrant, who did not wish to be named, said the news of liquidation had "hit hard" in the wedding industry and that 48 Watt Street was a "premium product".
"There was never any indication they were at all behind on rent," the celebrant said
The celebrant has known the owner of Wellsman PTY LTD, which the venue 48 Watt Street is registered under, for a number of years.
"It was quite surprising," the celebrant said. "There was never any indication from an outsider's point of view ... that anything like this was coming.
"It has genuinely been quite distressing and quite shocking. Not only have I worked there a lot and seen the work they have done, but they have supported me and my business," the celebrant said.
The celebrant expressed concern for the owner of Wellsman. They told the Herald to their knowledge, no one in the wedding industry had heard from the company's owner since its insolvency was announced.
They encouraged couples to get in contact with other vendors they had booked, including stylists and florists, who could likely try to help secure alternate venues.
"[Vendors] have a closed Facebook group ... to find who has got availability if any couples need help," they said.
They said if couples need to rebook and change a date, celebrants will "work together" to find someone available to marry them.
Venues have also reached out to help couples, with some even waiving fees.
The Young Street Hotel posted to Facebook on Tuesday offering to waive fees and deposits for couples originally booked at 48 Watt Street.
Owner Luke Tilse said the hotel had only hosted four or five weddings but had a great space to welcome in guests.
"[You can] have the ceremony, the whole works here," he said.
Mr Tilse said the industry wanted to "help each other out" under difficult conditions.
"It's not some kind of charitable [offer]. We are all one big hospo community.
"Every hospo business in the city right now is under strain," he said. "It is the hardest period of hospitality. It's harder than the pandemic by a long way."
Merewether Surf Club Function Centre was also among venues keen to help couples on Friday and Saturday nights.
They offer catering from local business Sukimama but said couples could bring in their own catering and vendors.
"We can do the styling, or if they already know what they want and have a stylist, they just come in and set up," a spokesperson said.
Shepherd's Corner,a wedding venue ten minutes from Maitland, had "limited availability" left for 2023 but encouraged couples to get in touch.
"We have a circa 1864 heritage listed stone chapel, and couples can choose to have their ceremony in the chapel or in a number of outdoor locations on the property," owners told the Newcastle Herald.
Managers from Bernies Bar, Newcastle's newest queer venue said they "love a rainbow wedding" but were keen to host any couple who agree with their mission and may need help.
In a statement to the Herald on Tuesday, a spokesperson from NSW Fair Trading encouraged couples impacted by the liquidation of Wellsman to "contact the external administrator to clarify available options".
"This includes registering as an unsecured creditor or seeking a chargeback," the spokesperson said.
"By registering as an unsecured creditor with the administrator you will be included in the disbursement of any money that might remain in the business once its assets are sold or, if the business that went bust is sold to a new business that agrees to take on the old business' liabilities."
IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.