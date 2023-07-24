The Newcastle Knights have been dealt a body blow following their inspiring win over the Melbourne Storm with prop Daniel Saifiti set to miss at least the side's next game due to injury.
The forward, who carried a niggling quad problem into Newcastle's 26-18 win over the Storm at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, is understood to be facing multiple weeks on the sidelines after further straining the injury in the game.
The 27-year-old has been ruled out of this Saturday's clash with the Raiders in Canberra and faces a challenge to be fit in time for the side's next game against the Dolphins given it is in Perth.
"I don't think he will be up for selection this week," Saifiti's twin brother Jacob said before Knights training on Tuesday.
"He's too tough for his own good. He played through a quad strain last week at training but didn't pull up sweet.
"He should be back up for selection in the next couple of weeks."
The former NSW Origin representative is a significant loss for the Knights as they come up against Canberra's big forward-pack and strive to continue their charge towards an unlikely finals berth.
After wins over Canterbury (66-0), Wests Tigers (34-18) and the Storm in their past three matches, Adam O'Brien's side now sit one point outside the top eight.
But they will likely need to win five of their remaining six games if they are to ensure a spot in the post-season.
The full team to face the Raiders will be named at 4pm on Tuesday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
