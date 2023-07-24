Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights lose prop Daniel Saifiti to quad injury ahead of Saturday's clash with Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 25 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights have been dealt a body blow following their inspiring win over the Melbourne Storm with prop Daniel Saifiti set to miss at least the side's next game due to injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.